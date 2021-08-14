Analysts Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Target Price at $34.50

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. 323,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,789. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after purchasing an additional 387,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,032 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

