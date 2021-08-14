Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 2.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $916.86. The company had a trading volume of 292,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $880.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $922.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.