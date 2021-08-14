iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

IEMG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. 5,740,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,788,339. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37.

