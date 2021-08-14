Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.50.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. 2,010,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.80. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

