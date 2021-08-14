Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

SHOP traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,498.00. 620,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,986. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,469.24. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.