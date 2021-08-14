Opus (OPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $167,135.88

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. Opus has a market capitalization of $167,135.88 and approximately $453.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opus has traded down 48.7% against the dollar. One Opus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00876845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00100319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00043932 BTC.

About Opus

OPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

