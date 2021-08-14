GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDIFF. Desjardins lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:GDIFF remained flat at $$44.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 662. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.