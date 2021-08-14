Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Decreases By 90.3%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENGGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENGGY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,996. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.436 dividend. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

