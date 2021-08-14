Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $14,091.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

