Formation Fi (FORM) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Formation Fi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00136661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00155128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.01 or 0.99814395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00869840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Formation Fi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Formation Fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FORMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.