Head-To-Head Analysis: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) & Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Italk shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Italk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50% Italk N/A -337.48% -4.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Physical Therapy and Italk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Italk 0 0 4 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus price target of $137.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%. Italk has a consensus price target of $9.93, indicating a potential upside of 88.69%. Given Italk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Italk is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Italk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.41 $35.19 million $2.99 37.38 Italk N/A N/A -$27.24 million N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Italk.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Italk on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. Physical Therapy was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc. provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers. It also sells cellular mobile products to wireless resellers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Sopac Cellular Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to iTalk, Inc. in December 2012. iTalk Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

