$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.18. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of HGV stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $39.91. 963,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $48.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 246,711 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,900,000 after buying an additional 904,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

