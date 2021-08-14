RWM Asset Management LLC Has $586,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $176.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,880,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.62. The company has a market cap of $463.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

