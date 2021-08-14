LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.68. 1,796,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,462. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.