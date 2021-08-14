Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.9% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.72. 1,539,777 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73.

