NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.260-$6.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.510-$1.610 EPS.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $264.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. NICE has a twelve month low of $209.26 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NICE. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.85.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

