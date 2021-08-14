Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $9.73 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,727,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,277,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,536,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,591,000. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000.

RPV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,334. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.83. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27.

