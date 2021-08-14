Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $34.94 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,936 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 2.6% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.43% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $34,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 224,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,058. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $79.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

