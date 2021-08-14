Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWBI. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWBI stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. 926,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,073. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

