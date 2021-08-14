$441.31 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report $441.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.10 million to $454.51 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $254.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CHEF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,140. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,481 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 298,586 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 738,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 225,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

