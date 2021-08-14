FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 617,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.