Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Down 88.9% in July

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIVC remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12. Live Current Media has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

