Maker Price Reaches $3,872.25 (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. Maker has a total market cap of $3.84 billion and $232.06 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,872.25 or 0.08265358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00879258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00100656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043969 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

