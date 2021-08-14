Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the July 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equities raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ORKLY remained flat at $$9.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,221. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

