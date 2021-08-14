RDVA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDVA) Short Interest Down 89.5% in July

RDVA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDVA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RDVA stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,981. RDVA has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Get RDVA alerts:

About RDVA

RDVA, Inc designs and manufactures foam packaging and products in the United States. The company offers various custom protective packaging products; packaging products, including corner pads, edge pads, and specialty items; standard and specialty insulated containers; and specialty components and shapes.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for RDVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.