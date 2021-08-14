Gleason Group Inc. Invests $210,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,085. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.