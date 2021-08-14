Gleason Group Inc. Buys 229 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,939 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,216,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.