Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Increased by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 8.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 278,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 248,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,657. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

