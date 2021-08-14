Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Shares of EURN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euronav stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

