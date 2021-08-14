Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.32. 129,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,430. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.