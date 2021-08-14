Mattern Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

