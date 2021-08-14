Brokerages Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Target Price at $11.00

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 26.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94,815 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 197,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,090. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $163.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

