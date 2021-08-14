ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Tops $1.74 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $2,294.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00301918 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00133916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00154281 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002456 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,277,426 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

