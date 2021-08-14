Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce sales of $183.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.22 million and the highest is $214.10 million. Agenus posted sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,134.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $263.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.94 million to $349.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $99.27 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

AGEN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.15. 3,824,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Agenus by 22.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Agenus by 20.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

