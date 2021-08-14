Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Increased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 758,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,291. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

