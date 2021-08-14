Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 40,217,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,013,292. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.02. The company has a market cap of $350.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

