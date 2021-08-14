Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.