Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.68. 1,796,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,462. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

