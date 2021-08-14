HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 469,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL remained flat at $$21.09 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 273,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,335. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10.

