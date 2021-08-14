EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDPFY shares. UBS Group raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. 12,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,831. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

