Short Interest in Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Decreases By 93.0%

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the July 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS MPCMF remained flat at $$1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48.

Mapletree Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

