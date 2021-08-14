STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.940-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STOR. Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 787,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,666. STORE Capital has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

