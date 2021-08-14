Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.39 million.

LCUT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 41,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,517. The firm has a market cap of $419.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Lifetime Brands news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $37,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,624,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,093 shares of company stock worth $281,592 in the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

