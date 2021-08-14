STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.940-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

STOR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $36.12. 787,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,666. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

