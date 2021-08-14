Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Shares of MASI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.22. 120,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,459. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after acquiring an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $121,292,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Masimo by 2,214.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,892 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Masimo by 38.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 231,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Masimo by 34.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

