Keeler Thomas Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.79. 1,145,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,190. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.15.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.89.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

