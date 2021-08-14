Savix Price Hits $5.46 on Major Exchanges (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Savix has a total market cap of $354,671.07 and approximately $865,815.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Savix has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $5.46 or 0.00011644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.13 or 0.00879489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00100766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 116,549 coins and its circulating supply is 64,999 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

