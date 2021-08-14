HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 18,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 23,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. 8,348,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,712,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

