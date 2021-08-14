HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,375. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

