HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,048.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after buying an additional 1,217,192 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after buying an additional 67,404 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after buying an additional 1,464,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,192,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,820,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 166.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

